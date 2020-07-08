New hours, fire circles closed-no fires, and events canceled until further notice

In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Lakeshore Nature Preserve has made some changes to its operations.

Until further notice:

Preserve open hours are now sunrise to sunset .

. Fire circles are closed for use, fires are not allowed , and no reservations are being taken.

, and no reservations are being taken. All non-essential campus and university events are cancelled. This includes all Lakeshore Nature Preserve events, such as field trips and walks, volunteer events, and private events.

Visitors are encouraged to make the best decisions for their health and the health of others when considering a visit to the Preserve. Stay home if you feel unwell, practice physical distancing from non- household members, if physical distancing isn’t possible wear a mask or face covering, and wash or sanitize your hands regularly.

For information related to COVID-19 and the university’s response, please see the UW-Madison Smart Restart website. The Lakeshore Nature Preserve will continue to adapt its plans accordingly, keeping the health and safety of the community at the center of all decisions.